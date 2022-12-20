LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $11.92. LSI Industries shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 191,047 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

LSI Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $329.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.15.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.89 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,066,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 18.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 50,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Further Reading

