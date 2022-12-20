Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after buying an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after buying an additional 268,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,000 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.