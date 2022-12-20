Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Jonestrading

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jonestrading from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LFT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.90.
Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE LFT opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.08. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.04.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
