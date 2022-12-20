LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
LumiraDx Stock Performance
NASDAQ LMDX opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $10.42.
Institutional Trading of LumiraDx
LumiraDx Company Profile
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.