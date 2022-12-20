LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LMDX opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMDX. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,600,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in LumiraDx by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,737,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,616 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LumiraDx by 36,072.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,959 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

