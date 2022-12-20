Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Update

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 274,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Luther Burbank Price Performance

Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

