M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.34

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.34 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($1.93). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 159 ($1.93), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £20.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,135.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

M Winkworth Dividend Announcement

M Winkworth Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

(Get Rating)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.