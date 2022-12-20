M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.34

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.34 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($1.93). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 159 ($1.93), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
M Winkworth Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £20.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,135.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.
M Winkworth Company Profile
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
