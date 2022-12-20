Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.16. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 17,000 shares.
Macarthur Minerals Trading Down 15.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.17.
Macarthur Minerals Company Profile
Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.