Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 54,912 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,912 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

