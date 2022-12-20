Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 902,786 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902,786 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 165.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CGAU. TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
