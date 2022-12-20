Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

