Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 377,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.