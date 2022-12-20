Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,429 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after buying an additional 676,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

