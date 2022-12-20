Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,181,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,074 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Berkeley Lights worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,043,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,899 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $8,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 164.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 258,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 37.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 257,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 238,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
BLI opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $161.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $21.66.
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
