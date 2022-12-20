Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of FMC by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of FMC by 65.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.94. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.