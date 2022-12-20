Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $11.34 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

