Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $10.43 Million in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 296,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.97.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.