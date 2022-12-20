Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $10.43 Million in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 296,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.97.
In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
