Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 125,255 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Aptiv stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

