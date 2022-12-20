Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 263,295 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 265.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,295 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE VICI opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

