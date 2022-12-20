Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $288.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

