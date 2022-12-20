Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.43 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

