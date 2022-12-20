Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 113,898 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113,898 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.7 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

