Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 13,422 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average of $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

