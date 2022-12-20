Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 14,332 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 148.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,688,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,760,000 after purchasing an additional 203,323 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,692 shares of company stock valued at $34,319,577.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:A opened at $146.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $162.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.