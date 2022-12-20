Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,957 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 37.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 81.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 245,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 109,896 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,530,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $113.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

