Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,676 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $189.89 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $321.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,194,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,899 shares of company stock worth $72,631,386. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.