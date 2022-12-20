Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,676 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $189.89 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $321.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,194,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,899 shares of company stock worth $72,631,386. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
