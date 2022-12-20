Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,686 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,231,000 after purchasing an additional 283,352 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,856,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,842,000 after purchasing an additional 209,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.