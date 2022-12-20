Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 400.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,929.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

