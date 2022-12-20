Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,833 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after acquiring an additional 718,731 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 369.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,543 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

About Macy's

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.



