Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given New $194.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.86.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $234.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $236.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

