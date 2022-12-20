Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given New $312.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $182.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.86.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $234.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $236.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

