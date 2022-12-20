Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $203.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.86.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 268.1 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $234.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $236.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.