Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at HC Wainwright

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.86.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 268.1 %

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $234.83 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $236.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,616,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.