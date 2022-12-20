Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDGL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.86.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 268.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $234.83 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $236.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

