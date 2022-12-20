Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.86.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $234.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $236.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

