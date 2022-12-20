MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Down 10.6% in November

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.