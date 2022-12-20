Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %
MGIC opened at $16.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $791.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.18. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
