Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

MGIC opened at $16.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $791.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.18. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

