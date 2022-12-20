Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE MAIN opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.