Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.96

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.96 and traded as high as C$10.46. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 52,523 shares.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$841.09 million and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.96.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

