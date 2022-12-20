Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Malvern Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of MLVF opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.