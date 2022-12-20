Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MLVF opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 117,970 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.