Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $111.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

