Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.89 and traded as high as C$11.90. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$11.23, with a volume of 319,086 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.89. The company has a market cap of C$902.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 8,500 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,510,695.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

