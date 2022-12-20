Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Shares of DOOR opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32.
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
