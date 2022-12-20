Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 61 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $191.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.65. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.