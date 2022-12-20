Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $37,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.76 and a 200-day moving average of $238.28. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

