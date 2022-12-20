Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 350.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.4 %

RSG stock opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.