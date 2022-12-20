MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company.

MasterBrand Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $8.47 on Monday. MasterBrand has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

