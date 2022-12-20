Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman Acquires 200 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Monika U. Ehrman acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $11,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,235.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 66.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

