Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Matterport stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. Matterport has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $727.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $277,581.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,876.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,958 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

