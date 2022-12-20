Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Maxar Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

