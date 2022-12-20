Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.8% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 347,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 328,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

